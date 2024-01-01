Menu
<p><strong>Our you in the market for a reliable good on fuel delivery or work van ? If so call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 . Get their Sales Department to share all the details. This Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better.</strong></p>

2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van

42,000 KM

$42,995

2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van

RWD 2500 135"

2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
42,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AF11M1304322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Our you in the market for a reliable good on fuel delivery or work van ? If so call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 . Get their Sales Department to share all the details. This Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van