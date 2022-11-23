$23,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9374140
- Stock #: T242
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE1MP261704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,500 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this highly rated and realiable Toyota Corolla LE automatic for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they will arrange a test drive for you . At Spadoni Sales and Leasing they OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.