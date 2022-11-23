Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

40,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9374140
  • Stock #: T242
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE1MP261704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this highly rated and realiable Toyota Corolla LE automatic for  sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they will arrange a test drive for you . At Spadoni Sales and Leasing they OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Automatic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

