2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$32,900 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 1 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9331489

9331489 Stock #: UC4483'D0'

UC4483'D0' VIN: JA4ATUAA0NZ600685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,176 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.