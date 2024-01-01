Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Chevy Tahoe 3.0 Ltr Diesel for sale right now . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details . On Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better.</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

15,000 KM

$99,700

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD 4dr High Country

4WD 4dr High Country

4WD 4dr High Country

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$99,700

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNSKTKT1PR409861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3208
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Chevy Tahoe 3.0 Ltr Diesel for sale right now . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details . On Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

807-577-1234

$99,700

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe