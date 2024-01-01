$99,700+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
4WD 4dr High Country
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
4WD 4dr High Country
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$99,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3208
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2023 Chevy Tahoe 3.0 Ltr Diesel for sale right now . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details . On Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better.
