Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km loaded F-150  Lariat Supercrew for sale with the 5.0 ltr. engine. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today . On Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better .</strong></p>

2023 Ford F-150

35,500 KM

Details Description Features

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1721059073
  2. 1721059075
  3. 1721059077
  4. 1721059079
  5. 1721059261
  6. 1721059261
  7. 1721059263
  8. 1721059261
  9. 1721059261
  10. 1721059261
  11. 1721059262
  12. 1721059262
  13. 1721059262
  14. 1721059262
  15. 1721059262
  16. 1721059262
  17. 1721059262
  18. 1721059262
  19. 1721059262
  20. 1721059262
  21. 1721059262
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55PKE69330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F186
  • Mileage 35,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km loaded F-150  Lariat Supercrew for sale with the 5.0 ltr. engine. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today . On Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172" LTZ 11,000 KM $69,590 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Canyon 2WD Ext Cab 128.3
2015 GMC Canyon 2WD Ext Cab 128.3" SLE 0 $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4x4 for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4x4 50,000 KM $42,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150