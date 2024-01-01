$74,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F186
- Mileage 35,500 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km loaded F-150 Lariat Supercrew for sale with the 5.0 ltr. engine. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today . On Saturday they are OPENING so they can serve you better .
807-577-1234