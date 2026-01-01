$51,997+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$51,997
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has just put this 2024 Chevy Silverado LT up for sale. Call 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive. They always OPEN the Sales Department on Saturday to serve you better
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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807-577-1234