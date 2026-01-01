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<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has just put this 2024 Chevy Silverado LT up for sale. Call 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive. They always OPEN the Sales Department on Saturday to serve you better</strong></p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14407050

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUDDED2RZ210391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has just put this 2024 Chevy Silverado LT up for sale. Call 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive. They always OPEN the Sales Department on Saturday to serve you better

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
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807-577-1234

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$51,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500