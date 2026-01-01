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<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is selling this 2023 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab 1500 4 Wheel Dive. Call 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today. The Sales Department will be OPEN on Saturday to serve you better</strong></p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,600 KM

Details Description Features

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

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14418342

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPDAEK4PZ109702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,600 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is selling this 2023 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab 1500 4 Wheel Dive. Call 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today. The Sales Department will be OPEN on Saturday to serve you better

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
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807-577-1234

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$39,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500