$39,997+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,600 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is selling this 2023 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab 1500 4 Wheel Dive. Call 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today. The Sales Department will be OPEN on Saturday to serve you better
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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807-577-1234