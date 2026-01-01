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2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,323 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Discover the perfect blend of family-friendly functionality and everyday convenience with this sleek, black 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. Imagine effortless road trips and busy weeknights made simpler, all wrapped up in a stylish package. The deep black exterior and matching black interior create a sophisticated look that’s both practical and timeless, ready to handle whatever life throws your way. Under the hood, the robust 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission offers dependable power for all your adventures, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling. With 153,323 kilometers on the odometer, this Grand Caravan has proven its reliability and is eager for many more miles of memories.
This well-appointed SXT trim is designed to make every journey a pleasure. Whether you're commuting to work, shuttling the kids to soccer practice, or planning a weekend getaway, this Grand Caravan is built to accommodate your lifestyle with ease. The spacious interior is incredibly versatile, offering ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Plus, with four doors, everyone can easily hop in and out.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT shine:
- Spacious Seating for the Whole Crew: Comfortably transport up to seven passengers, making it ideal for larger families or carpooling with friends.
- Versatile Stow 'n Go Seating: Effortlessly fold the second and third-row seats flat into the floor for a cavernous cargo area, perfect for hauling everything from groceries to sports equipment.
- Smooth and Powerful 3.6L Pentastar® V6 Engine: Experience a responsive and capable ride that handles highway cruising and city driving with equal aplomb.
- SXT Premium Package Convenience: Enjoy features that enhance your driving experience, designed for ease and comfort on every trip.
- Sleek Black Exterior and Interior: Turn heads with a classic, sophisticated look that’s as practical as it is stylish, offering a refined appearance for any occasion.
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The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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