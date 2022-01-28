Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,664 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

127,664KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271453
  • Stock #: 72564
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR602545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Canada Value Package

Rear Stow and Go !

Bluetooth Connectivity

 

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

