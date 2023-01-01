Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

256,737 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

256,737KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10614861
  • Stock #: 7263A
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG4BR761309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7263A
  • Mileage 256,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

