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2018 Ford Focus
Titanium
2018 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,427 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Experience sophisticated style and exceptional value with this pre-owned 2018 Ford Focus Titanium, available now at Fusion Auto Sales. Dressed in a sleek black exterior that complements its luxurious black leather interior, this sedan exudes a timeless elegance. Under the hood, a responsive 2.0L V4 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers a smooth and efficient ride, while the front-wheel drive ensures confident handling on any Canadian road. With four doors and ample seating, it’s the perfect combination of practicality and refined comfort for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
This 2018 Ford Focus Titanium, with 117,427 kilometers, is more than just a car; it's a well-appointed vehicle ready to impress. You'll love the rich feel of the black leather seats, adding a touch of premium comfort to every drive. The 2.0L V4 engine provides a balanced blend of performance and fuel economy, especially with its Flex Fuel capability allowing you to choose your preferred fuel option. This Titanium trim level is known for its abundance of advanced features, designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind on the road.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2018 Ford Focus Titanium:
- Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the premium comfort and sophisticated look of genuine black leather seating, elevating every journey.
- Flex Fuel Capability: Enjoy the flexibility and potential cost savings of a Flex Fuel vehicle, allowing you to choose between gasoline and ethanol blends.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive and seamless automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
- Elegant Black Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless and striking black exterior finish, offering a classic and sophisticated aesthetic.
- Refined Titanium Trim: Benefit from the top-tier Titanium trim, which typically includes a host of premium amenities and advanced technology for an elevated driving experience.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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