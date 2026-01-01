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2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 176,130 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a robust and capable truck that won't back down from a challenge? This 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 4x4 Quad Cab, presented by Fusion Auto Sales, is ready to be your next workhorse and adventure companion. Dressed in a striking black exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this RAM 1500 Classic is built for durability and performance. Beneath the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.7L V8 engine, delivering the power and torque you expect from a RAM truck. With its 4-wheel drive system and spacious Quad Cab, it's equally at home on the job site or tackling Canadian roads in any season.
This particular 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST has 176,130 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-travelled but well-maintained machine ready for many more miles. The 6'4" box provides ample cargo space for all your gear, whether it's for work projects or weekend getaways. The 4-door Quad Cab configuration ensures comfortable seating for both passengers and crew, making it a versatile choice for families or tradespeople alike.
Here are five features that truly make this RAM 1500 Classic stand out:
- Powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine: Experience the muscle and capability that only a HEMI can deliver, providing exceptional towing and hauling power for any task.
- Rugged 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the traction and control to get where you need to go.
- Spacious Quad Cab: Enjoy comfortable seating for up to six passengers, making it the perfect truck for bringing the whole crew or family along.
- Generous 6'4" Bed: Haul lumber, tools, recreational gear, or anything else you need with plenty of room in this long and versatile cargo bed.
- Proven RAM 1500 Classic Durability: Benefit from the renowned reliability and robust construction that RAM trucks are known for, built to last through demanding use.
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The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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