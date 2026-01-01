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<p>UNIT IN TRANSIT.</p><p>Looking for a robust and capable truck that wont back down from a challenge? This 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 4x4 Quad Cab, presented by Fusion Auto Sales, is ready to be your next workhorse and adventure companion. Dressed in a striking black exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this RAM 1500 Classic is built for durability and performance. Beneath the hood, youll find the legendary 5.7L V8 engine, delivering the power and torque you expect from a RAM truck. With its 4-wheel drive system and spacious Quad Cab, its equally at home on the job site or tackling Canadian roads in any season.</p><p>This particular 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST has 176,130 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-travelled but well-maintained machine ready for many more miles. The 64 box provides ample cargo space for all your gear, whether its for work projects or weekend getaways. The 4-door Quad Cab configuration ensures comfortable seating for both passengers and crew, making it a versatile choice for families or tradespeople alike.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this RAM 1500 Classic stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine:</strong> Experience the muscle and capability that only a HEMI can deliver, providing exceptional towing and hauling power for any task.</li><li><strong>Rugged 4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the traction and control to get where you need to go.</li><li><strong>Spacious Quad Cab:</strong> Enjoy comfortable seating for up to six passengers, making it the perfect truck for bringing the whole crew or family along.</li><li><strong>Generous 64 Bed:</strong> Haul lumber, tools, recreational gear, or anything else you need with plenty of room in this long and versatile cargo bed.</li><li><strong>Proven RAM 1500 Classic Durability:</strong> Benefit from the renowned reliability and robust construction that RAM trucks are known for, built to last through demanding use.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br><br>At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br><br>If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br><br><br><br>Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br><br>We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

176,130 KM

Details Description Features

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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

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14435827

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
176,130KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT4KS575112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,130 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a robust and capable truck that won't back down from a challenge? This 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 4x4 Quad Cab, presented by Fusion Auto Sales, is ready to be your next workhorse and adventure companion. Dressed in a striking black exterior and featuring a comfortable gray interior, this RAM 1500 Classic is built for durability and performance. Beneath the hood, you'll find the legendary 5.7L V8 engine, delivering the power and torque you expect from a RAM truck. With its 4-wheel drive system and spacious Quad Cab, it's equally at home on the job site or tackling Canadian roads in any season.

This particular 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST has 176,130 kilometers on the odometer, representing a well-travelled but well-maintained machine ready for many more miles. The 6'4" box provides ample cargo space for all your gear, whether it's for work projects or weekend getaways. The 4-door Quad Cab configuration ensures comfortable seating for both passengers and crew, making it a versatile choice for families or tradespeople alike.

Here are five features that truly make this RAM 1500 Classic stand out:

  • Powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine: Experience the muscle and capability that only a HEMI can deliver, providing exceptional towing and hauling power for any task.
  • Rugged 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, knowing you have the traction and control to get where you need to go.
  • Spacious Quad Cab: Enjoy comfortable seating for up to six passengers, making it the perfect truck for bringing the whole crew or family along.
  • Generous 6'4" Bed: Haul lumber, tools, recreational gear, or anything else you need with plenty of room in this long and versatile cargo bed.
  • Proven RAM 1500 Classic Durability: Benefit from the renowned reliability and robust construction that RAM trucks are known for, built to last through demanding use.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2019 RAM 1500 Classic