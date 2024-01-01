Menu
The 2020 Ford Edge Titanium is a high-end SUV equipped with a 2.2L engine and all-wheel drive (AWD). It features a luxurious interior with leather seats, a moonroof, and a navigation system (Nav). The Titanium trim offers premium amenities and advanced technology, making it a comfortable and stylish choice for drivers.

2020 Ford Edge

47,202 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!!

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K96LBA65266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30792A
  • Mileage 47,202 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ford Edge Titanium is a high-end SUV equipped with a 2.2L engine and all-wheel drive (AWD). It features a luxurious interior with leather seats, a moonroof, and a navigation system ("Nav"). The Titanium trim offers premium amenities and advanced technology, making it a comfortable and stylish choice for drivers.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2020 Ford Edge