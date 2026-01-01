$16,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Manual
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Manual
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,418 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the joy of driving with this sharp 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish gray sedan offers a fantastic blend of performance and practicality, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on your next road trip. Slip behind the wheel and experience the responsive handling and engaging drive that only a manual transmission can provide. The sleek exterior is complemented by a clean black interior, creating a sophisticated and comfortable cabin for you and your passengers. With 140,418 kilometers on the odometer, this Jetta is ready for many more adventures.
At Fusion Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this well-maintained 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Manual. It's a smart choice for anyone seeking a reliable and fun-to-drive vehicle that doesn't compromise on comfort or features. Come on down and see for yourself why this Jetta is a standout option in our pre-owned inventory. We're confident you'll appreciate the quality and value it represents.
Here are five features that truly make this 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Manual shine:
- Engaging Manual Transmission: Feel the true connection to the road and master your drive with the satisfying control of a standard manual gearbox.
- Turbocharged 1.4L V4 Engine: Experience spirited performance and surprising fuel efficiency thanks to the responsive and dynamic turbocharged engine.
- Sleek Sedan Body Style: Enjoy the timeless elegance and practical versatility of a four-door sedan, perfect for everyday life.
- Front-Wheel Drive: Benefit from confident handling and efficient power delivery for a predictable and enjoyable driving experience in various conditions.
- Comfortline Trim: This trim level offers a refined interior and a well-equipped package, ensuring a comfortable and convenient journey for every occupant.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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