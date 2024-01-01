$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71, Nav, One Owner, Tonneau !!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
48,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTDEN5M1299003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,168 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2021 Chevrolet Colorado