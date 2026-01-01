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2021 Dodge Durango

103,392 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Dodge Durango

Citadel Anodized Platinum AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14164114

2021 Dodge Durango

Citadel Anodized Platinum AWD

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

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Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,392KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJEG2MC545225

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LFED01766A
  • Mileage 103,392 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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519-682-3434

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$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2021 Dodge Durango