$32,995+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Dodge Durango
Citadel Anodized Platinum AWD
2021 Dodge Durango
Citadel Anodized Platinum AWD
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,392KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJEG2MC545225
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LFED01766A
- Mileage 103,392 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$32,995
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Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2021 Dodge Durango