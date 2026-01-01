Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Explorer

152,977 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14164117

2021 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 14164117
  2. 14164117
  3. 14164117
  4. 14164117
  5. 14164117
  6. 14164117
  7. 14164117
  8. 14164117
  9. 14164117
  10. 14164117
  11. 14164117
  12. 14164117
  13. 14164117
  14. 14164117
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
152,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC3MGA21478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,977 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST 4WD for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 152,977 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Anodized Platinum AWD for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Dodge Durango Citadel Anodized Platinum AWD 103,392 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box 62,121 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2021 Ford Explorer