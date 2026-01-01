$31,995+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
2021 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
152,977KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC3MGA21478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,977 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$31,995
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Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2021 Ford Explorer