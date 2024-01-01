Menu
2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4

3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE WITH STOP/START

295 HORSEPOWER | 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE

9.6L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.7L/100KM CITY | 11.3L/100KM COMBINED

8–SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS      

 

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES

Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System, Heavy–duty 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Electronic Stability Control, 4–Wheel Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Start Assist, Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, 115–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console, Quad–lens halogen headlamps, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Power liftgate, Security alarm, Remote start system, Universal garage door opener

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Customer Preferred Package 2BZ:
Instrument cluster with off–road display pages, Disassociated touchscreen display, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display, Black rear fascia step pad, HD radio, Auto–dimming rearview mirror, 20x8–inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Altitude grille, Altitude IV Package, Body–colour fascia, Gloss Black rear fascia applique, Bright exhaust tip, Body–colour claddings, Accent–colour/body–colour front fascia, Accent/body–colour rear fascia, Dark daylight opening mouldings, Dark finish headlamp bezel, Dark lens taillamps, Body–colour Shark Fin antenna, Delete Laredo badge, Gloss Black Jeep badging

All–Weather Capability Group:
Hill Descent Control, Mopar cargo area liner, Mopar slush mats, Quadra–Trac II 4x4 system, Selec–Terrain Traction Management System, Tow hooks

Trailer Tow Group IV:
Full–size spare tire, 180–amp alternator, Heavy–duty engine cooling, Rear load–levelling suspension, Delete rear tow hook, 4– and 7–pin wiring harness, Class IV hitch receiver We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

64,409 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
ALTITUDE 4X4

ALTITUDE 4X4

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
64,409KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAGXMC800375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
