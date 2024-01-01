$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sting-Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,409 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4
3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 ENGINE WITH STOP/START
295 HORSEPOWER | 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE
9.6L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.7L/100KM CITY | 11.3L/100KM COMBINED
8–SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System, Heavy–duty 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Electronic Stability Control, 4–Wheel Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Start Assist, Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, 115–volt auxiliary power outlet – centre console, Quad–lens halogen headlamps, Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming, Power liftgate, Security alarm, Remote start system, Universal garage door opener
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Customer Preferred Package 2BZ:
Instrument cluster with off–road display pages, Disassociated touchscreen display, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display, Black rear fascia step pad, HD radio, Auto–dimming rearview mirror, 20x8–inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Altitude grille, Altitude IV Package, Body–colour fascia, Gloss Black rear fascia applique, Bright exhaust tip, Body–colour claddings, Accent–colour/body–colour front fascia, Accent/body–colour rear fascia, Dark daylight opening mouldings, Dark finish headlamp bezel, Dark lens taillamps, Body–colour Shark Fin antenna, Delete Laredo badge, Gloss Black Jeep badging
All–Weather Capability Group:
Hill Descent Control, Mopar cargo area liner, Mopar slush mats, Quadra–Trac II 4x4 system, Selec–Terrain Traction Management System, Tow hooks
Trailer Tow Group IV:
Full–size spare tire, 180–amp alternator, Heavy–duty engine cooling, Rear load–levelling suspension, Delete rear tow hook, 4– and 7–pin wiring harness, Class IV hitch receiver
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325