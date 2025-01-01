2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD DOUBLE CAB 147 LT

5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 W/O DFM

355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.23 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 9,200 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,940 LBS | GVWR: 7,000 LBS

12.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.8L/100KM CITY | 14.8L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17 ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

SAFETY & SECURITY

Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert

PERFORMANCE AND MECHANICAL

Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Transfer Case, 170 Amp Alternator, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Brake Pad Wear Indicator

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium with Google Built-In, 13.4Diag HD Colour Touchscreen Includes AM/FM Bluetooth for Music & Most Phones w/ Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 12.3 Diag Digital Driver Information Centre, OnStar Services & Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 120V Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, USB Ports, Keyless Open, Lock, & Start, Remote Start, Rear Seat Reminder

INTERIOR

 Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Front 40/20/40 Heated Bench Seats w/ Covered Armrest & Underseat Storage, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Heated & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Carpeted Floor, Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats

EXTERIOR

Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, LED Cargo Area Lighting, EZ Lift, Power Lock, & Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Rear-Window Defogger, Front Recovery Hooks

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD DOUBLE CAB 147" LT

5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 W/O DFM

355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.23 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 9,200 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,940 LBS | GVWR: 7,000 LBS

12.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.8L/100KM CITY | 14.8L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17" ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

SAFETY & SECURITY

Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert

PERFORMANCE AND MECHANICAL

Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Transfer Case, 170 Amp Alternator, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Brake Pad Wear Indicator

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium with Google Built-In, 13.4"Diag HD Colour Touchscreen Includes AM/FM Bluetooth for Music & Most Phones w/ Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 12.3" Diag Digital Driver Information Centre, OnStar Services & Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 120V Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, USB Ports, Keyless Open, Lock, & Start, Remote Start, Rear Seat Reminder

INTERIOR

Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Front 40/20/40 Heated Bench Seats w/ Covered Armrest & Underseat Storage, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Heated & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Carpeted Floor, Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats

EXTERIOR

Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, LED Cargo Area Lighting, EZ Lift, Power Lock, & Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Rear-Window Defogger, Front Recovery Hooks

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

