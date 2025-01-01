$43,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab 147" LT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 88,745 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD DOUBLE CAB 147" LT
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 W/O DFM
355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.23 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,200 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,940 LBS | GVWR: 7,000 LBS
12.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.8L/100KM CITY | 14.8L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" ALUMINUM WHEELS
SAFETY & SECURITY
Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert
PERFORMANCE AND MECHANICAL
Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Transfer Case, 170 Amp Alternator, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Brake Pad Wear Indicator
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium with Google Built-In, 13.4"Diag HD Colour Touchscreen Includes AM/FM Bluetooth for Music & Most Phones w/ Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 12.3" Diag Digital Driver Information Centre, OnStar Services & Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 120V Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, USB Ports, Keyless Open, Lock, & Start, Remote Start, Rear Seat Reminder
INTERIOR
Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Front 40/20/40 Heated Bench Seats w/ Covered Armrest & Underseat Storage, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Heated & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Carpeted Floor, Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats
EXTERIOR
Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, LED Cargo Area Lighting, EZ Lift, Power Lock, & Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, Rear-Window Defogger, Front Recovery Hooks
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
