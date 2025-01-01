Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2023 GMC SIERRA 3500 4WD REG CAB 171 WB, 84.5 CA PRO</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE | GVWR: 14,000 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>17 ALUMINUM WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Electronic Transfer Case, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert, Brake Pad Monitoring</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>GMC Infotainment System 7 Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, USB Ports, Teen Driver Mode</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Air Conditioning, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Convenience Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Remote Keyless Entry, Deep-Tinted Glass, Rear-Window Defogger, Cruise Control, Trailering Mirrors, Outside Heated, Power-Adjustable Windows, Power Front, Driver Express Up/Down Windows, Power Front, Passenger Express Down, Power Door Locks</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Snow Plow Prep Package </span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OnStar:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Includes Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Trailer Brake Controller</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Blackwall Upfitter Switch Kit</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Auxiliary 730 CCA Battery</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>SiriusXM Radio Capable</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Rear Camera Kit</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>One Key Guaranteed with purchase. If we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs available at a cost.</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

33,199 KM

Details Description Features

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Reg Cab 171" WB, 84.5" CA Pro

Watch This Vehicle
13110788

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Reg Cab 171" WB, 84.5" CA Pro

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1761414549
  2. 1761414549
  3. 1761414549
  4. 1761414549
  5. 1761414549
  6. 1761414549
  7. 1761414549
  8. 1761414549
  9. 1761414549
  10. 1761414549
  11. 1761414549
  12. 1761414549
  13. 1761414549
  14. 1761414549
  15. 1761414549
  16. 1761414549
  17. 1761414550
  18. 1761414550
  19. 1761414550
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GD39SE74PF188562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 74770
  • Mileage 33,199 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 GMC SIERRA 3500 4WD REG CAB 171" WB, 84.5" CA PRO

6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE

401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE | GVWR: 14,000 LBS

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17" ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Electronic Transfer Case, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert, Brake Pad Monitoring

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

GMC Infotainment System 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, USB Ports, Teen Driver Mode

INTERIOR

Air Conditioning, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats

EXTERIOR

GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Convenience Package:
Remote Keyless Entry, Deep-Tinted Glass, Rear-Window Defogger, Cruise Control, Trailering Mirrors, Outside Heated, Power-Adjustable Windows, Power Front, Driver Express Up/Down Windows, Power Front, Passenger Express Down, Power Door Locks

Snow Plow Prep Package

OnStar:
Includes Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability

Trailer Brake Controller

Blackwall Upfitter Switch Kit

Auxiliary 730 CCA Battery

SiriusXM Radio Capable

Rear Camera Kit

 

 

One Key Guaranteed with purchase. If we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs available at a cost.

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD Long Range w/Luxury Pkg for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred AWD Long Range w/Luxury Pkg 77,309 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE 53,333 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172" LT 46,355 KM $74,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$73,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2023 GMC Sierra 3500