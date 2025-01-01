$73,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
4WD Reg Cab 171" WB, 84.5" CA Pro
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$73,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 74770
- Mileage 33,199 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GMC SIERRA 3500 4WD REG CAB 171" WB, 84.5" CA PRO
6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE
401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE | GVWR: 14,000 LBS
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" ALUMINUM WHEELS
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Electronic Transfer Case, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert, Brake Pad Monitoring
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
GMC Infotainment System 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, USB Ports, Teen Driver Mode
INTERIOR
Air Conditioning, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats
EXTERIOR
GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Convenience Package:
Remote Keyless Entry, Deep-Tinted Glass, Rear-Window Defogger, Cruise Control, Trailering Mirrors, Outside Heated, Power-Adjustable Windows, Power Front, Driver Express Up/Down Windows, Power Front, Passenger Express Down, Power Door Locks
Snow Plow Prep Package
OnStar:
Includes Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Trailer Brake Controller
Blackwall Upfitter Switch Kit
Auxiliary 730 CCA Battery
SiriusXM Radio Capable
Rear Camera Kit
One Key Guaranteed with purchase. If we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs available at a cost.
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-3325