Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Rogue

30,973 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464322
  • Stock #: P496A
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BB1MC670765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,973 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Timmins Nissan

2021 Nissan Rogue SV
 30,973 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
 70,273 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano P...
 69,570 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic

Email Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

(click to show)

705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory