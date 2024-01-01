$21,988+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X1
SPORT
2017 BMW X1
SPORT
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,600 KM
Vehicle Description
28I! XDRIVE! LOW KM! HEAD UP DISPLAY! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! SMART KEY! HEATED SEAT!
AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING LOT!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118