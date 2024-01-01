Menu
28I! XDRIVE! LOW KM! HEAD UP DISPLAY! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! SMART KEY! HEATED SEAT!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING LOT!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2017 BMW X1

79,600 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X1

SPORT

2017 BMW X1

SPORT

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,600KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WBXHT3C30H5F78038

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,600 KM

28I! XDRIVE! LOW KM! HEAD UP DISPLAY! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFT GATE! SMART KEY! HEATED SEAT!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING LOT!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

