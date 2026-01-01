$3,900+ taxes & licensing
2005 Acura TSX
2005 Acura TSX
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Sold As Is
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 283,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 ACURA TSX - AUTOMATIC - LEATHER SEATS - POWER SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - HID HEADLIGHTS - COLD A/C - REMOTE START - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS
CLEAN TITLE - RUNS & DRIVES
This vehicle is a customer trade-in that was being driven daily prior to being traded in.
In accordance with our dealership policy, all trade-ins with over 160,000 km are sold AS IS, regardless of condition. Certification is not available through our dealership.
This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected, and we do not know what repairs or maintenance may be required to meet Ontario safety certification standards. The purchaser is responsible for any repairs required for certification.
This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking for an affordable vehicle or a wholesale purchase.
$3,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-252-1919