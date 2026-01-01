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<p>2005 ACURA TSX - AUTOMATIC - LEATHER SEATS - POWER SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - HID HEADLIGHTS - COLD A/C - REMOTE START - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS</p><p>CLEAN TITLE - RUNS & DRIVES</p><p>This vehicle is a customer trade-in that was being driven daily prior to being traded in.</p><p>In accordance with our dealership policy, all trade-ins with over 160,000 km are sold AS IS, regardless of condition. Certification is not available through our dealership.</p><p>This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected, and we do not know what repairs or maintenance may be required to meet Ontario safety certification standards. The purchaser is responsible for any repairs required for certification.</p><p>This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking for an affordable vehicle or a wholesale purchase.</p><p>$3,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

2005 Acura TSX

283,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2005 Acura TSX

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14530845.826230060?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24981

2005 Acura TSX

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
283,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JH4CL96845C802190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 283,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 ACURA TSX - AUTOMATIC - LEATHER SEATS - POWER SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - HID HEADLIGHTS - COLD A/C - REMOTE START - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS

CLEAN TITLE - RUNS & DRIVES

This vehicle is a customer trade-in that was being driven daily prior to being traded in.

In accordance with our dealership policy, all trade-ins with over 160,000 km are sold AS IS, regardless of condition. Certification is not available through our dealership.

This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected, and we do not know what repairs or maintenance may be required to meet Ontario safety certification standards. The purchaser is responsible for any repairs required for certification.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking for an affordable vehicle or a wholesale purchase.

$3,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
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$3,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2005 Acura TSX