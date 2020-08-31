Menu
2007 Toyota Camry

265,116 KM

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

LE 4cyl

2007 Toyota Camry

LE 4cyl

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

265,116KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 5815557
  Stock #: 786181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Clean, No reporteed Accidents! Legendary Toyota Reliability! 4 Door Sedan! Drives good! Comes with Winter and Summer Tires! Heated Leather Seats! Vehicle has Some Rust. This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

