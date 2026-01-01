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<p>Looking for a reliable and economical ride thats perfect for city driving and weekend adventures? Check out this <strong>2008 Honda Civic LX Coupe</strong> available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This classic white Civic with a sharp black interior is a fantastic option for anyone seeking dependable transportation with that signature Honda efficiency. With 208,930 km on the odometer, this Civic has been a trusted companion for many journeys and is ready for many more.</p><p>This two-door coupe offers a sporty look and a comfortable ride, making it an ideal choice for a first car, a commuter vehicle, or simply a smart addition to your garage. The gasoline-powered engine and front-wheel drive ensure youre getting excellent fuel economy without compromising on performance. Whether youre navigating busy streets or cruising down the highway, this 2008 Honda Civic LX is engineered for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2008 Honda Civic LX a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Honda Reliability:</strong> Known for their longevity and dependability, Honda Civics are built to last, offering peace of mind for the road ahead.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine:</strong> Save at the pump with this economical gasoline powertrain, perfect for maximizing your driving range.</li><li><strong>Sporty Two-Door Coupe Design:</strong> Turn heads with its classic and athletic coupe silhouette, giving it a timeless appeal.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through gears for a comfortable and convenient driving experience in any situation.</li><li><strong>Front-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Enjoy predictable handling and stability, making it a nimble and capable performer for everyday driving.</li></ul><p>$3999 + hst. </p><p>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2008 Honda Civic

208,930 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Civic

LX*As is*

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14128297

2008 Honda Civic

LX*As is*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
208,930KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFG12678H010949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and economical ride that's perfect for city driving and weekend adventures? Check out this 2008 Honda Civic LX Coupe available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This classic white Civic with a sharp black interior is a fantastic option for anyone seeking dependable transportation with that signature Honda efficiency. With 208,930 km on the odometer, this Civic has been a trusted companion for many journeys and is ready for many more.

This two-door coupe offers a sporty look and a comfortable ride, making it an ideal choice for a first car, a commuter vehicle, or simply a smart addition to your garage. The gasoline-powered engine and front-wheel drive ensure you're getting excellent fuel economy without compromising on performance. Whether you're navigating busy streets or cruising down the highway, this 2008 Honda Civic LX is engineered for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.

Here are 5 features that make this 2008 Honda Civic LX a standout:

  • Legendary Honda Reliability: Known for their longevity and dependability, Honda Civics are built to last, offering peace of mind for the road ahead.
  • Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Save at the pump with this economical gasoline powertrain, perfect for maximizing your driving range.
  • Sporty Two-Door Coupe Design: Turn heads with its classic and athletic coupe silhouette, giving it a timeless appeal.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears for a comfortable and convenient driving experience in any situation.
  • Front-Wheel Drive Confidence: Enjoy predictable handling and stability, making it a nimble and capable performer for everyday driving.

$3999 + hst. 

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
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416-841-7058

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$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2008 Honda Civic