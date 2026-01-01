$3,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
LX*As is*
2008 Honda Civic
LX*As is*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Sold As Is
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and economical ride that's perfect for city driving and weekend adventures? Check out this 2008 Honda Civic LX Coupe available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This classic white Civic with a sharp black interior is a fantastic option for anyone seeking dependable transportation with that signature Honda efficiency. With 208,930 km on the odometer, this Civic has been a trusted companion for many journeys and is ready for many more.
This two-door coupe offers a sporty look and a comfortable ride, making it an ideal choice for a first car, a commuter vehicle, or simply a smart addition to your garage. The gasoline-powered engine and front-wheel drive ensure you're getting excellent fuel economy without compromising on performance. Whether you're navigating busy streets or cruising down the highway, this 2008 Honda Civic LX is engineered for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience.
Here are 5 features that make this 2008 Honda Civic LX a standout:
- Legendary Honda Reliability: Known for their longevity and dependability, Honda Civics are built to last, offering peace of mind for the road ahead.
- Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Save at the pump with this economical gasoline powertrain, perfect for maximizing your driving range.
- Sporty Two-Door Coupe Design: Turn heads with its classic and athletic coupe silhouette, giving it a timeless appeal.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears for a comfortable and convenient driving experience in any situation.
- Front-Wheel Drive Confidence: Enjoy predictable handling and stability, making it a nimble and capable performer for everyday driving.
$3999 + hst.
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-841-7058