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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for Canadian adventures? Select Auto Centre Ltd. is thrilled to present this fantastic 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, a vehicle that has been meticulously cared for and comes with the peace of mind of a <em>ONE OWNER</em> history and a <em>CLEAN CARFAX</em> report. With its striking BLUE exterior and comfortable grey interior, this CR-V offers a blend of style and practicality thats hard to beat. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in any condition.</p><p>This 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, with a well-earned 259,316 kilometers on the odometer, represents an exceptional opportunity to own a highly sought-after vehicle known for its dependability and spacious interior. The gasoline-powered engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission makes for an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. This 4-door SUV/Crossover body style is ideal for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can handle it all. Come on down to Select Auto Centre Ltd. and see how this CR-V can fit seamlessly into your life.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Honda CR-V Touring:</p><ul><li><strong>Touring Trim:</strong> Experience the pinnacle of CR-V luxury and technology, designed to elevate every drive.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and any terrain with confidence thanks to its intelligent and responsive AWD system.</li><li><strong>One Owner & Clean Carfax:</strong> Enjoy the reassurance of a single, well-maintained owner and a history free of accidents.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Ample cargo space and a comfortable cabin make it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Reliability Redefined:</strong> Hondas renowned reputation for engineering excellence means this CR-V is built to last, offering dependable performance mile after mile.</li><li>$11888 + HST & LIC. CERTIFIED. NO HIDDEN FEES.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Honda CR-V

259,316 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*

Watch This Vehicle
14114089

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

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Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
259,316KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H98FL800276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Select Auto Centre Ltd. is thrilled to present this fantastic 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, a vehicle that has been meticulously cared for and comes with the peace of mind of a ONE OWNER history and a CLEAN CARFAX report. With its striking BLUE exterior and comfortable grey interior, this CR-V offers a blend of style and practicality that's hard to beat. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in any condition.

This 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, with a well-earned 259,316 kilometers on the odometer, represents an exceptional opportunity to own a highly sought-after vehicle known for its dependability and spacious interior. The gasoline-powered engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission makes for an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. This 4-door SUV/Crossover body style is ideal for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can handle it all. Come on down to Select Auto Centre Ltd. and see how this CR-V can fit seamlessly into your life.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Honda CR-V Touring:

  • Touring Trim: Experience the pinnacle of CR-V luxury and technology, designed to elevate every drive.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and any terrain with confidence thanks to its intelligent and responsive AWD system.
  • One Owner & Clean Carfax: Enjoy the reassurance of a single, well-maintained owner and a history free of accidents.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Ample cargo space and a comfortable cabin make it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
  • Reliability Redefined: Honda's renowned reputation for engineering excellence means this CR-V is built to last, offering dependable performance mile after mile.
  • $11888 + HST & LIC. CERTIFIED. NO HIDDEN FEES.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
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$11,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2015 Honda CR-V