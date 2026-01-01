$11,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring*ONE OWNER*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 259,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for Canadian adventures? Select Auto Centre Ltd. is thrilled to present this fantastic 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, a vehicle that has been meticulously cared for and comes with the peace of mind of a ONE OWNER history and a CLEAN CARFAX report. With its striking BLUE exterior and comfortable grey interior, this CR-V offers a blend of style and practicality that's hard to beat. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in any condition.
This 2015 Honda CR-V Touring, with a well-earned 259,316 kilometers on the odometer, represents an exceptional opportunity to own a highly sought-after vehicle known for its dependability and spacious interior. The gasoline-powered engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission makes for an efficient and enjoyable driving experience. This 4-door SUV/Crossover body style is ideal for families, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can handle it all. Come on down to Select Auto Centre Ltd. and see how this CR-V can fit seamlessly into your life.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Honda CR-V Touring:
- Touring Trim: Experience the pinnacle of CR-V luxury and technology, designed to elevate every drive.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and any terrain with confidence thanks to its intelligent and responsive AWD system.
- One Owner & Clean Carfax: Enjoy the reassurance of a single, well-maintained owner and a history free of accidents.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Ample cargo space and a comfortable cabin make it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
- Reliability Redefined: Honda's renowned reputation for engineering excellence means this CR-V is built to last, offering dependable performance mile after mile.
- $11888 + HST & LIC. CERTIFIED. NO HIDDEN FEES.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-841-7058