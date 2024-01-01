$6,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Auto SX-YES,.ONLY 99,072MS! 1 SENIOR OWNER
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,072 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 KIA OPTIMA SX (TURBO) - NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!
1 LOCAL SENIOR FEMALE OWNER! - NON SMOKER!
"CLEAN" CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!!
KIA DEALER MAINTAINED
2012 KIA OPTIMA "SX" MODEL - GPS/NAVIGATION WITH BACK UP CAMERA, 4 CYLINDER (TURBO) - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED AND AIR COOLED POWER LEATHER SEATS W/MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, INFINITI PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL (FRONT & REAR), CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND PUSH BUTTON START, AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***METICULOUS KIA DEALER SERVICE HISTORY WITH SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATOIN!
***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT- CLEAN REPORT WITH NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!
YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO
M3J 2X3
WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
GPS / NAVIGATION SYSTEM
POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE
INFINITI PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER
Power locks
Power mirrors
Heated Power mirrors
Power steering
Remote key less entry -Proximity key/push button start
Tilt & Telescopic wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
PWR. HEATED Bucket seats
Heated Power Seats
Leather seats
Memory seats with 2 Settings
Power seats
Airbag: driver, passenger & side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Backup CAMERA & parking sensors
Fog lights
Traction control
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag;
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
DUAL Climate Control
STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fold Down Rear Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Driver Seat
Rear view Camera
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Heated Front Seat(s)
Tinted Glass
Power Passenger Seat
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Parking Aid
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror
*****1 LOCAL SENIOR FEMALE OWNER WITH MINIMAL DRIVING!!*****
