<p>2012 KIA OPTIMA SX (TURBO) - NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!<br /><br />1 LOCAL SENIOR FEMALE OWNER! - NON SMOKER!<br /><br />CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!!</p><p>KIA DEALER MAINTAINED</p><p><br />2012 KIA OPTIMA SX MODEL - GPS/NAVIGATION WITH BACK UP CAMERA, 4 CYLINDER (TURBO) - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED AND AIR COOLED POWER LEATHER SEATS W/MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, INFINITI PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL (FRONT & REAR), CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND PUSH BUTTON START, AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!<br /><br /><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</strong></em></span><br /><br />***METICULOUS KIA DEALER SERVICE HISTORY WITH SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATOIN!<br /><br />***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT- CLEAN REPORT WITH NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!<br /><br />***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!<br /><br />YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$<br /><br />AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”<br /><br />HST, MTO LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.<br /><br />NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!<br /><br />PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.<br /><br />RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.<br /><br />855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17<br />TORONTO, ONTARIO<br />M3J 2X3<br /><br />416-274-AUTO (2886)<br /><br />WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.<br /><br />SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!<br /><br />WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br /><br />GPS / NAVIGATION SYSTEM<br />POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE<br />INFINITI PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER<br />Power locks<br />Power mirrors<br />Heated Power mirrors<br />Power steering<br />Remote key less entry -Proximity key/push button start<br />Tilt & Telescopic wheel <br />Power windows<br />Rear window defroster<br />PWR. HEATED Bucket seats<br />Heated Power Seats<br />Leather seats<br />Memory seats with 2 Settings<br />Power seats<br />Airbag: driver, passenger & side<br />Alarm<br />Anti-lock brakes<br />Backup CAMERA & parking sensors<br />Fog lights<br />Traction control<br />Driver Air Bag<br />Passenger Air Bag;<br />Security System<br />Side Air Bag<br />Rear Window Defrost<br />Air Conditioning<br />Cruise Control<br />Child Seat Anchors<br />Stability Control<br />DUAL Climate Control<br />STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS<br />Automatic Headlights<br />Rain Sensing Wipers<br />Tire Pressure Monitor<br />Fold Down Rear Seats<br />Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers<br />Remote Trunk Release<br />Power Driver Seat<br />Rear view Camera<br />Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode<br />Bluetooth Connection<br />Heated Front Seat(s)<br />Tinted Glass<br />Power Passenger Seat<br />Universal Garage Door Opener<br />Rear Parking Aid<br />Lumbar Support<br />Anti-Theft System<br />Push Button Start<br />Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror<br /><br />*****1 LOCAL SENIOR FEMALE OWNER  WITH MINIMAL DRIVING!!*****</p>

2012 Kia Optima

99,072 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto SX-YES,.ONLY 99,072MS! 1 SENIOR OWNER

2012 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto SX-YES,.ONLY 99,072MS! 1 SENIOR OWNER

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,072KM
Used
As Is Condition

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,072 KM

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Kia Optima