$3,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Mazda CX-9
GS
2008 Mazda CX-9
GS
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
425,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JM3TB38A280124389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 9418
- Mileage 425,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, 7 passenger SUV fully loaded with AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, leather seats, power group and more. Equipped with a 3.7L 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission
and more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$3,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2008 Mazda CX-9