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<p>New arrival, 7 passenger SUV fully loaded with AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, leather seats, power group and more. Equipped with a 3.7L 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission</p><p>and more. </p>

2008 Mazda CX-9

425,000 KM

Details Description

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mazda CX-9

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14035659

2008 Mazda CX-9

GS

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1777753204941
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  7. 1777753207578
  8. 1777753208003
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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
425,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JM3TB38A280124389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 9418
  • Mileage 425,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, 7 passenger SUV fully loaded with AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, leather seats, power group and more. Equipped with a 3.7L 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission

and more. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$3,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2008 Mazda CX-9