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<p>New arrival,  1 OWNER, trade from Subaru dealer, accident free and loaded with sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot, adaptive cruise control, eyesight and more. LOTS OF LIFE LEFT ON THIS ONE. lubrico warranty available</p>

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

283,000 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14055366

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
283,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPADC8HH245356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 9382
  • Mileage 283,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival,  1 OWNER, trade from Subaru dealer, accident free and loaded with sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot, adaptive cruise control, eyesight and more. LOTS OF LIFE LEFT ON THIS ONE. lubrico warranty available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2017 Subaru Crosstrek