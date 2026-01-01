$7,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
Sport
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
Sport
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
283,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPADC8HH245356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 9382
- Mileage 283,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, 1 OWNER, trade from Subaru dealer, accident free and loaded with sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot, adaptive cruise control, eyesight and more. LOTS OF LIFE LEFT ON THIS ONE. lubrico warranty available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
2017 Subaru Crosstrek Sport 283,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-9 GS 425,000 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 255,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2017 Subaru Crosstrek