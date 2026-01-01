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<p>New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer, accident free, and well equipped with AWD, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels, power group including power drivers seat, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2014 Subaru Forester

194,000 KM

Details Description

$10,465

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru Forester

i Limited w/Eyesight & Multimedia

Watch This Vehicle
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2014 Subaru Forester

i Limited w/Eyesight & Multimedia

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,465

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
194,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCHC9EH414555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer, accident free, and well equipped with AWD, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels, power group including power drivers seat, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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416-740-7878

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$10,465

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2014 Subaru Forester