$10,465+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Subaru Forester
i Limited w/Eyesight & Multimedia
2014 Subaru Forester
i Limited w/Eyesight & Multimedia
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,465
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
194,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCHC9EH414555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer, accident free, and well equipped with AWD, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels, power group including power drivers seat, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$10,465
+ taxes & licensing>
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2014 Subaru Forester