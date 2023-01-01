Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Audi Q7

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2009 Audi Q7

2009 Audi Q7

AWD, 7 Passe, Leather, Panama roof, Warranty avail

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Audi Q7

AWD, 7 Passe, Leather, Panama roof, Warranty avail

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1681456739
  2. 1681456741
  3. 1681456741
  4. 1681456741
  5. 1681456737
  6. 1681456740
  7. 1681456741
  8. 1681456740
  9. 1681456741
  10. 1681456741
  11. 1681456740
  12. 1681456740
  13. 1681456740
  14. 1681456740
  15. 1681456738
  16. 1681456740
  17. 1681456738
  18. 1681456740
  19. 1681456740
  20. 1681456741
  21. 1681456740
  22. 1681456738
  23. 1681456738
  24. 1681456738
  25. 1681456738
  26. 1681456738
  27. 1681456738
  28. 1681456738
  29. 1681456739
  30. 1681456739
  31. 1681456739
  32. 1681456739
  33. 1681456739
  34. 1681456739
  35. 1681456739
  36. 1681456739
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
245,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830858
  • Stock #: 88-2304-38/14/JAS
  • VIN: WA1AY64L59D010009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--       Fully certified.

--      7 Passenger, AWD, Leather panama roof,

--       Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 179,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2009 Audi Q7 AWD, 7 ...
 245,000 KM
$8,850 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X5 Only 112...
 112,000 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory