$8,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2009 Honda CR-V
EX
2009 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
242,976KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RE48539L809515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2386
- Mileage 242,976 KM
Vehicle Description
242K 180HP, 1-Owner, Extensive documented service history, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price),VERY Fuel Efficient I4 2.4L, 11.0/8.7 L/100 City/Hwy, 180HP, Auto, AC, AWD, Very reliable platform, HEATED seats, ECO-mode, Cloth interior, Cruise Control and much much more ..
Lots of COMPACT SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Lots of COMPACT SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Front overhead console
HARD CARGO COVER
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers
Safety
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Front seatback storage
Under Seat Storage
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
TILT MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
3 REAR HEADRESTS
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
6 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
DIAMETER 20 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
POWER MOONROOF / SUNROOF
GROCERY BAG HOLDER STORAGE
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
60-40 SPLIT BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
LOW OIL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
ON DEMAND 4WD TYPE
CHROME GRILLE COLOR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
2006 Buick Lucerne CX 80,812 KM $8,250 + tax & lic
2008 Volvo C70 T5 Convertible 189,642 KM $9,200 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer AWD POLICE INTERCEPTOR UTILITY 187,833 KM $11,250 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AJS Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2009 Honda CR-V