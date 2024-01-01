Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Selling my daily driver for the last 4 years in good condition, well maintained, synthetic oil changes every 5000 km, recent new brakes all around including rear calipers, F Sport package, accident free, no rust, drives great, 2 sets of rims and tires, navigation, reverse camera, bluetooth, sunroof, heated leather power memory seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2009 Lexus IS 250

288,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Lexus IS 250

F Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus IS 250

F Sport

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1706996529
  2. 1706996533
  3. 1706996536
  4. 1706996539
  5. 1706996542
  6. 1706996545
  7. 1706996547
  8. 1706996550
  9. 1706996553
  10. 1706996556
  11. 1706996560
  12. 1706996563
  13. 1706996567
  14. 1706996570
  15. 1706996573
  16. 1706996576
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
288,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTHCK262992028584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 288,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling my daily driver for the last 4 years in good condition, well maintained, synthetic oil changes every 5000 km, recent new brakes all around including rear calipers, F Sport package, accident free, no rust, drives great, 2 sets of rims and tires, navigation, reverse camera, bluetooth, sunroof, heated leather power memory seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 267,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volvo XC70 2015.5 FWD 4dr Wgn T5 Drive-E Premier for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volvo XC70 2015.5 FWD 4dr Wgn T5 Drive-E Premier 232,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Honda CR-V 252,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus IS 250