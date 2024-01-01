$8,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus IS 250
F Sport
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 288,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling my daily driver for the last 4 years in good condition, well maintained, synthetic oil changes every 5000 km, recent new brakes all around including rear calipers, F Sport package, accident free, no rust, drives great, 2 sets of rims and tires, navigation, reverse camera, bluetooth, sunroof, heated leather power memory seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
