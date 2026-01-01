$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester
4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg
2009 Subaru Forester
4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5X TOURING! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C！ PANORAMIC SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!
BLUETOOTH! VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PAINT! NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND
SMOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVICED! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
ACCIDENT FREE！ APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE
LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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