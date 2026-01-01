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<p>2.5X TOURING! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C！ PANORAMIC SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!</p><p>BLUETOOTH! VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PAINT! NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND</p><p>SMOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVICED! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! </p><p>ACCIDENT FREE！ APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE</p><p>LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2009 Subaru Forester

184,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Subaru Forester

4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14535702

2009 Subaru Forester

4dr Auto X w/Premium Pkg

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JF2SH63689H761301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5X TOURING! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C！ PANORAMIC SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!

BLUETOOTH! VERY NICE CLEAN BODY AND PAINT! NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND

SMOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVICED! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! 

ACCIDENT FREE！ APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE

LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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416-356-8118

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$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2009 Subaru Forester