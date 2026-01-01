$5,500+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto EX
2014 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto EX
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,500 KM
Vehicle Description
EX! AUTO! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CARS WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO
ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! ALL DEALER SERVICED! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599
EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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