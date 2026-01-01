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<p>EX! AUTO! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL </p><p>ONTARIO CARS WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO</p><p>ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! ALL DEALER SERVICED! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 </p><p>EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 Kia Forte

203,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle
14525155

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
203,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNAFX4A89E5151749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,500 KM

Vehicle Description

EX! AUTO! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL 

ONTARIO CARS WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO

ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! ALL DEALER SERVICED! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 

EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$5,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2014 Kia Forte