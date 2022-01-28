$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
416-274-2886
2009 Toyota Corolla
LE-ONLY 82,888KMS!! MOONROOF/ALLOYS/AC
Location
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
82,888KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8162419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,888 KM
Vehicle Description
-FREE CARFAX VEHCLE HISTORY REPORT: PLEASE CLICK ON LINK BELOW https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PYyht76GEBPHHmcoAe96T5kIvIklFoP/ -ORIGINAL OWNERS MANUALS, BOOKS & 2 KEYS/REMOTES YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$ - BEING SOLD AS-IS / AS TRADED-IN (NOT CERTIFIED) PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING! AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED - AS TRADED IN), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” HST, LICENCE AND OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA. NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER! PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY FOR THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17 TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Glass Moonroof
YES,....ONLY 82,888KMS!!
LOCAL VEHICLE-NON SMOKER!
