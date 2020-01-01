Menu
2009 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2009 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,872KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4513662
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

JUST IN! WON'T LAST!!

***** TOP OF THE LINE!! LIMITED MODEL - NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS!

NON SMOKER!

NO CLAIMS!! - CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!!

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE (NOT FROM QUEBEC OR UNITED STATES)!

2009 TOYOTA RAV 4 LIMITED MODEL 4 WHEEL DRIVE - 4 CYL, - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOON ROOF, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND PUSH BUTTON START, AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - CLEAN REPORT WITH NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND 2 KEYS INCLUDED

YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN FOR THEM TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THE RAV LIMITED PRIOR TO PURCHASE!

AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

HST & LICENCE FEE EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY FOR THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO
M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!

WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

4 CYLINDER ENGINE - ECONOMICAL & TOYOTA RELIABILITY!!
4 WHEEL DRIVE
BACK UP CAMERA
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
KEYLESS ENTRY & PUSH BUTTON START
LEATHER INTERIOR WITH POWER HEATED SEATS
POWER GLASS MOON ROOF
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Remote keyless entry
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
Rear window wiper
Tinted glass
CD player
Premium audio
Satellite radio
Bucket seats
Bluetooth
Heated-power seats
Leather seats
Power seats
Airbag: driver
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Fog lights
Traction control
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

