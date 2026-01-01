Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUGVBFR5AA011490,  4.2L V8, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO, Parking Sensors, BLUETOOTH, Cruise Ctrl., AM/FM Stereo/AUX, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone Ctrls., In-dash 6 CD Changer, Three-Zone Automatic Climate Ctrls., Driver Memory Seats, Auto-dimming Rear view Mirror, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Ctrl, Traction Ctrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p>FINANCING: 9.99%<br>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br>2.Administration Fee.<br>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2010 Audi S5

142,000 KM

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Audi S5

2010 Audi S5 V8|AWD|MANUAL|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFS

13518005

2010 Audi S5

2010 Audi S5 V8|AWD|MANUAL|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUGVBFR5AA011490

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUGVBFR5AA011490,  4.2L V8, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO, Parking Sensors, BLUETOOTH, Cruise Ctrl., AM/FM Stereo/AUX, Leather Sport Steering with Audio/Phone Ctrls., In-dash 6 CD Changer, Three-Zone Automatic Climate Ctrls., Driver Memory Seats, Auto-dimming Rear view Mirror, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, LED Head/Tail Lights, Fog Lights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Ctrl, Traction Ctrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Panoramic Roof

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Audi S5