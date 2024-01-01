Menu
PRICED TO SELL VIN# 1G6DM8EV8A0107973, PERFORMANCE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA,  AWD, 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18 CHROME WHEELS, LEATHER, BOSE Premium Stereo, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, XM Satellite Radio, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Carbon-Fibre Trim, On-Star, Auto Dim Mirror, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!


FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2010 Cadillac CTS

136,000 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Cadillac CTS

WAGON|AWD|3.6L|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS

2010 Cadillac CTS

WAGON|AWD|3.6L|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|CHROME WHEELS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DM8EV8A0107973

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 107973
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL VIN# 1G6DM8EV8A0107973, PERFORMANCE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA,  AWD, 3.6L V6, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 18" CHROME WHEELS, LEATHER, BOSE Premium Stereo, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, XM Satellite Radio, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Carbon-Fibre Trim, On-Star, Auto Dim Mirror, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!


FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Cadillac CTS