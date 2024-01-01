2010 Hummer H3T

Menu
SUPER RARE! H3T ALPHA,5.3L V8! PICKUP TRUCK! 4WD! WHOLE BODY COATED BY LINE-X!

INDESTRUCTIBLE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!DRIVE SUPER NICE AND

SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!

ACCIDENT FREE! SHIPPERS WELCOME!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

197,000 KM

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
197,000KM
VIN 5GNRNLEP2A8119249

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Bed Liner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

