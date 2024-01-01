$24,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Hummer H3T
H3T ALPHA
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER RARE! H3T ALPHA,5.3L V8! PICKUP TRUCK! 4WD! WHOLE BODY COATED BY LINE-X!
INDESTRUCTIBLE! ALL DEALER SERVICE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!DRIVE SUPER NICE AND
SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
ACCIDENT FREE! SHIPPERS WELCOME!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
