Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TECH PACKAGE! SH-AWD! LOW KM CONSIDER THE AGE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!</p><p>NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTHE!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED!</p><p>TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! SPOTLESS</p><p> BODY! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE!</p><p>CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING</p><p>STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2012 Acura RDX

181,300 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14234768

2012 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1780868291949
  2. 1780868292473
  3. 1780868292944
  4. 1780868293436
  5. 1780868293878
  6. 1780868294294
  7. 1780868294764
  8. 1780868295507
  9. 1780868295937
  10. 1780868296340
  11. 1780868296739
  12. 1780868297175
  13. 1780868297626
  14. 1780868298040
  15. 1780868298458
  16. 1780868298876
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
181,300KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5J8TB1H58CA800381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,300 KM

Vehicle Description

TECH PACKAGE! SH-AWD! LOW KM CONSIDER THE AGE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTHE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED!

TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! SPOTLESS

 BODY! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING

STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 162,400 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro 96,200 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 188,200 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2012 Acura RDX