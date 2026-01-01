$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
2012 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr Tech Pkg
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,300 KM
Vehicle Description
TECH PACKAGE! SH-AWD! LOW KM CONSIDER THE AGE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF!
NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTHE!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED!
TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! SPOTLESS
BODY! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE!
CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING
STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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416-356-8118