$10,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
4dr Auto 2.0 TDI Comfortline
2015 Volkswagen Golf
4dr Auto 2.0 TDI Comfortline
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,600 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL! TDI! SPORTSWAGON! AUTO! COMFORTLINE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! LEATHER SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!
SMART KEY! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! DRIVE SUPER
NICE AND SMOOTH! PREVIOUS US VEHICLE, ODOMETRE IN KM, PROPERLY IMPORTED!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE
PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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