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<p>DIESEL! TDI! SPORTSWAGON! AUTO! COMFORTLINE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! LEATHER SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!</p><p>SMART KEY! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! DRIVE SUPER</p><p>NICE AND SMOOTH! PREVIOUS US VEHICLE, ODOMETRE IN KM, PROPERLY IMPORTED!</p><p>AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE</p><p>PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

186,600 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Golf

4dr Auto 2.0 TDI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
14234789

2015 Volkswagen Golf

4dr Auto 2.0 TDI Comfortline

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
186,600KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWCA7AUXFM507740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,600 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL! TDI! SPORTSWAGON! AUTO! COMFORTLINE! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! LEATHER SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!

SMART KEY! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! DRIVE SUPER

NICE AND SMOOTH! PREVIOUS US VEHICLE, ODOMETRE IN KM, PROPERLY IMPORTED!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$10,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Volkswagen Golf