2012 BMW 1 Series

134,612 KM

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2dr Cabriolet 128i-CONVERTIBLE

2dr Cabriolet 128i-CONVERTIBLE

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

134,612KM
Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 134,612 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE INCOMING!  2012 BMW 128i CABRIOLET/CONVERTIBLE!! ONLY 134,612KMS.!! FULLY EQUIPPED CONVETIBLE/CABRIOLET INCLUDING AIR COND., DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, AUTO. TRANSMISSION, 1-TOUCH POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP (BOTH, UP AND DOWN), V6-3.0 LITRE ENGINE (NON-TURBO), PW, PS, PB, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ABS, ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, AND MUCH MORE! NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER! ONLY HST, MTO LICENCE FEE AND OMVICE FEE EXTRA ($10.00). YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$!! AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED") - SOLD "AS IS"-This vehicle is being sold “AS IS,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”  FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR TECHNICIAN ALONG TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING CUSTOMERS IN TORONTO/GTA, AND CANADA-WIDE SINCE 2000!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
CONVERTIBLE/CABTIOLET 128I

