Richstone Fine Cars Inc
416-274-2886
2012 BMW 1 Series
2dr Cabriolet 128i-CONVERTIBLE
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
134,612KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 10494939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 134,612 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING CUSTOMERS IN TORONTO/GTA, AND CANADA-WIDE SINCE 2000!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
CONVERTIBLE/CABTIOLET 128I
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3