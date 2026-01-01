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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WBALL5C53CJ103630, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, ALLOYS, POWER RETRACTABLE TOP, Dual Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Keyless Entry,  Paddle Shifters, Lthr. Steering with On-Board Computer Ctrls., Comfort / Sport Modes, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2012 BMW Z4

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 BMW Z4

sDrive28i | NAVI | LEATHER | ALLOYS | CABRIO

Watch This Vehicle
14280341

2012 BMW Z4

sDrive28i | NAVI | LEATHER | ALLOYS | CABRIO

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBALL5C53CJ103630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WBALL5C53CJ103630, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, ALLOYS, POWER RETRACTABLE TOP, Dual Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Keyless Entry,  Paddle Shifters, Lthr. Steering with On-Board Computer Ctrls., Comfort / Sport Modes, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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$23,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 BMW Z4