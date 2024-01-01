Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from Honda dealer in good condition with good service history equipped with AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, reverse camera, bluetooth and 2 sets of wheels and tires with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2012 Honda CR-V

252,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

252,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H55CH120841

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

New arrival, local trade from Honda dealer in good condition with good service history equipped with AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, reverse camera, bluetooth and 2 sets of wheels and tires with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2012 Honda CR-V