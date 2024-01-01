Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, bluetooth second set of winter tires on steel wheels, a/c and more. One of the most reliable cars on the market with legendary Toyota quality. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2013 Toyota Matrix

257,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE0DC034797

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, bluetooth second set of winter tires on steel wheels, a/c and more. One of the most reliable cars on the market with legendary Toyota quality. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Wheel Covers

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
