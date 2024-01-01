$14,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda CR-V
2012 Honda CR-V
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H78CH112430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour TAUPE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from Honda dealer, accident free, well taken care of with AWD heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
2012 Honda CR-V