Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from Honda dealer, accident free, well taken care of with AWD heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2012 Honda CR-V

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1712855829
  2. 1712855834
  3. 1712855838
  4. 1712855841
  5. 1712855845
  6. 1712855848
  7. 1712855852
  8. 1712855856
  9. 1712855859
  10. 1712855862
  11. 1712855865
  12. 1712855869
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H78CH112430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour TAUPE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from Honda dealer, accident free, well taken care of with AWD heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2012 Acura TL for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Acura TL 211,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 271,000 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota RAV4 277,000 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V