$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-784-CARS
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL SPORT, V6, No Accidents!
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
647-784-CARS
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8599574
- Stock #: 786237
- VIN: 5XYZG4AGXCG133448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed! One owner! As traded special! Carfax Clean, No Accidents! Smooth and Powerful V6 engine! FWD! Power windows, locks, seat and sunroof! A/C Blows cold! Keyless entry! Alloy wheels! Fog Lights! Leather Wrapped Steering! Runs great! This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.