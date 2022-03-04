Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

178,892 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT, V6, No Accidents!

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT, V6, No Accidents!

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,892KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8599574
  • Stock #: 786237
  • VIN: 5XYZG4AGXCG133448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed! One owner! As traded special! Carfax Clean, No Accidents! Smooth and Powerful V6 engine! FWD! Power windows, locks, seat and sunroof! A/C Blows cold! Keyless entry! Alloy wheels! Fog Lights! Leather Wrapped Steering! Runs great! This vehicle is being sold *AS-IS*, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

