Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, fully loaded 7 passenger SUV with Acura quality. Equipped with SH AWD</p><p>tech and entertainment package, leather heated power seats sunroof, blindspot detection, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2013 Acura MDX

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Acura MDX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura MDX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1700781452
  2. 1700781456
  3. 1700781460
  4. 1700781464
  5. 1700781467
  6. 1700781471
  7. 1700781474
  8. 1700781477
  9. 1700781481
  10. 1700781484
  11. 1700781487
  12. 1700781491
  13. 1700781494
  14. 1700781497
  15. 1700781500
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H67DH002416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, fully loaded 7 passenger SUV with Acura quality. Equipped with SH AWD

tech and entertainment package, leather heated power seats sunroof, blindspot detection, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2013 Acura MDX for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Acura MDX 235,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 231,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 234,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2013 Acura MDX