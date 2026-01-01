$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Optima
4DR SDN AUTO EX LUXURY W/NAVI
2013 Kia Optima
4DR SDN AUTO EX LUXURY W/NAVI
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EX LUXURY WITH NAVI! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER
LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PREMIUM SOUND
SYSTEM! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! TWO SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! SMART
KEY! PUSH START! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!
CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
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