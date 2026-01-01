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<p>EX LUXURY WITH NAVI! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER</p><p>LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PREMIUM SOUND </p><p>SYSTEM! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! TWO SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! SMART</p><p>KEY! PUSH START! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!</p><p>CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2013 Kia Optima

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Optima

4DR SDN AUTO EX LUXURY W/NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
14004540

2013 Kia Optima

4DR SDN AUTO EX LUXURY W/NAVI

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
207,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNAGN4A70D5385147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EX LUXURY WITH NAVI! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER

LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PREMIUM SOUND 

SYSTEM! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! TWO SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! SMART

KEY! PUSH START! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!

CAR IS IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT , YOU SAVE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$2,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2013 Kia Optima